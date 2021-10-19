CLAYTON Norma



"Gayle"



Age 86, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at her residence. She was born on



October 3, 1935, in Cleveland, Oklahoma, the daughter of Lindsey and Margaret (Minix) Brower. She was educated and graduated from the Oklahoma Schools and was employed at Earl Johnson Builders as a secretary for many years. On April 14, 1973, in Fairfield, Ohio, she married Travis W. Clayton and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2003. She was a member of the Lindenwald United Methodist Church, and the VFW Post #1069 Auxiliary. She is survived by her son Steven Scott (Cathy) Hester; step-daughter, Sandra Lee Shappley; grandchildren, Ryan, Layne, Tess, Elizabeth, Katie and many great-grandchildren; also a special grandchild, Kaylee; and many other relatives, friends and great neighbors who watched over Gayle. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-sons, Gary Waitte



Clayton and Thomas Dexter Clayton; and siblings, Dale, Hazel, Troy, Arch, Goldie, Avery, Harold and Louise. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:30 am, at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, with Pastor Edwin R. Beck, officiating. Burial in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 am until time of services at 10:30 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the Lindenwald United Methodist Church, 3501 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45015, in her memory. Albert D. Hinkel,



Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is



assisting the family, Condolences may be sent to



