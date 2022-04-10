springfield-news-sun logo
CLAY, Joan S.

Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away April 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Brian) Barger; two grandchildren: Krystle (Chris) Gleason and Kyle (Shawnee) Barger; two great-grandchildren: Kiera and Declan Gleason, a Barger baby on the way; and her sister, Marian Davison. The family would like to

extend a special thank you to the nurses, aides, and the

Hospice team at the Landings of Huber Heights who took care of her with kindness and dignity. She will be missed but not forgotten. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton where a funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Joan will be laid to rest at the Ithaca Cemetery,

Arcanum, Ohio. To share a memory of Joan, or leave a special message for her family, please visit


www.newcomerdayton.com


