CLAWSON, Norma

CLAWSON (nee Dare), Norma Jean



April 14, 1934 ~ Oct. 30, 2022 (age 88)



Norma Jean was the beloved wife of the late Martin Elliott Clawson for 68 years. Devoted mother of Barb (Marvin) Bruns, the late Carol (Charles) Kennel, and the late Dick (Carla Tonne) Clawson. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Leah, Ken, Annie, Robbie, Tony and Ben. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, special family friend Steve McGrinder and numerous other family and friends.



Norma passed away on October 30, 2022, at the age of 88 years. She and Martin were very community focused and volunteered with 4-H, were long time supporters of the Miami Hockey team, and were members of Miami's Blue Line Club. She was also a sponsor host and great contributor with COSEP, a program for international students. Norma worked with Bank One in Oxford for 31 years and for her service to the community she was awarded her own day - May 7, 1994 - as a proclamation by Mayor of the City of Oxford, G. Alan Kyger.



Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov 4, 2022, from 10 am until the time of funeral service at 11 am at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH 45056. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jason Hoke and the staff of Woodland Country Manor for their comfort and support. The Woodland Country Manor was more than a facility, it was a family. Their care and love for Mom was a blessing to all of us. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Reily Presbyterian Church, 6370 Peoria-Reily Rd., Oxford, OH 45056 and Woodland Country Manor, 4166 Somerville Rd. Somerville, OH 45064.

