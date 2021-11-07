CLAUNCH, C T



"Always a gentleman", "Finding humor in any situation", "A good husband", are just a few of the ways used to describe (C T) Chuck Claunch. He had many friends spread out across the country and traveled extensively.



At every opportunity, he would go hiking and camping in



Denver, Colorado, or the Teton Mountains in Wyoming.



Serving as president of the Hamilton Kiwanis for many years, he derived great joy in performing community service projects and rolling up his sleeves to make a difference.



Once retired from Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, he pursued his enthusiasm for wine and became a wine steward at the (then new) Kroger Marketplace in Lebanon. He quickly became a local celebrity, in his own right. He was loved by all his customers.



Chuck slipped away peacefully, at home, on October 28, 2021. He will be sorely missed but is now enjoying a new healthy body.



Leaving behind to celebrate Chuck's life is his beloved wife Imogene, daughters Jeni Claunch, California, Julie Claunch, Kentucky and Laurie Schott, Indiana; stepchildren Pamela (Jim) Winkler, Patricia (Michael) Hayes, 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his



parents, Calveston and Margaret (Johnson) Claunch, and stepson, Steven Powell.



His ashes will be tenderly scattered in the Rocky Mountains by his loved ones. A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations can be made to the Cincinnati Nature Center or Hospice of Dayton.

