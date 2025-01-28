Clark, Jr., Willard C.



Willard C. Clark, Jr. age 91, of Beavercreek, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at Beavercreek Health and Rehab. He was born in Bowersville, Ohio the son of Willard C. Sr. and Thelma (Bowermaster) Clark.



Willard is survived by his wife, Freda June (Baker) Clark, whom he married July 29, 1958; nieces and nephews: Mark Baker, Connie Flemming, Lee (Allison) Baker, Ward Baker, Rhonda Jackson, Lisa (Randy) Dotson, Chris Clark, Tabitha (Lee) Adkins, and Samantha Green; sister-in-law Lori Baker; Great nieces and nephews and Great Great nieces and nephews.



Willard was preceded in death by 3 sisters, 2 brothers, Freda's 2 brothers, and sister-in-law.



Willard proudly served in the US Army, serving during the Korean War and receiving the Purple Heart Medal. He graduated from Jefferson High School, Class of 1951. He received his Bachelor Degree from University of Dayton and Master's Degree from Miami University. He was a professor of Accounting at the University of Dayton for over 30 years, receiving many awards, including: Alumni of the year award from the Department of Accounting at the University of Dayton (1996); award of excellence from the Senior Accounting Class and the Emeritus Award. He became a Certified Public Accountant on September 7, 1962, and was a member of the American Institute of CPAs, and lifetime member of the Ohio Society of CPAs. Willard was an Emeritus Member of the American Accounting Association for his decades of dedicated service (2002).



He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the University of Dayton Basketball. His nieces, nephews, and their children have wonderful memories of Uncle Junior taking them to games.



Visitation will be held at 11 AM Thursday January 30th at McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia until the time of funeral service at 12 Noon. He will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville following the funeral service. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



