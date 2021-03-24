CLARK, Tim J.



Age 63, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, in his home. Tim was born April 2, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio, to James and Mary (Drake) Clark. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the Steelers every Sunday. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Patricia; daughter, Jennifer (George) McIntire, Jr.; step-son, Kenneth (Kristina) Woodland, III; five grandchildren, Emily, Tavaya, George (Serenna) III, Tyler and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Abri, Addison, Owen and Rylie; and a nephew, J.R. Blankenship. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John; and a sister, Kay. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

