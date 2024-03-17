Clark, Thomas "Tom"



Thomas Clark (1942  2024)



Thomas R Clark (81), formerly of Clayton Oh, departed this life on March 8th in the city of Fort Worth Texas, after a lengthy illness.



Born in Virginia, into a large and supportive family, to Roosevelt and Ruth (Jones) Clark, Thomas' formative years were spent in Philadelphia, PA. However, the time he spent throughout his life on the farm in Virginia with his family created a lifelong love of being and working outdoors.



After high school, Thomas honorably served his country for two tours in the United States Air Force, during the Vietnam War era. Following his discharge, he graduated from Wright State University, and started his career as an environmental engineer. Thomas spent his entire career ensuring that the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the land we live on was safe.



An avid gardener and outdoorsman, Thomas' hobbies included horticulture, golf, and spending time with his family. No family gathering will be quite as enjoyable without his jokes and his distinctive laugh. In addition to his participation in various professional organizations, Thomas was, throughout his life, proudly active in civic groups, such as the Democratic Voters League, Jack & Jill of America, and any organization that supported the Northmont Marching Band. For as long as Tom lived in Dayton, he was a devoted member of St Margaret's Episcopal Church, and volunteered with the Sunday School, Acolytes Guild, Vestry, Ushers Guild, and the Brotherhood of St Andrew's.



Thomas is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth, his daughters Kimberly and Angela, his grandson Dorian, and his two step-granddaughters, Annika and Amaya; his bothers Charles (Linda) and David (Meme), and his sister Margaret; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



A private funeral will be held at the Dallas Fort Worth Veteran's cemetery, where Thomas will be interred. A memorial in celebration of Thomas' life will be held at St Margaret's Episcopal Church of Dayton, OH, on April 13th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Thomas' honor to: First Tee of Fort Worth; Roll-Call.org Fort Worth TX veteran support org; or the Brotherhood of St Andrews of St Margaret's Episcopal Church of Dayton.



