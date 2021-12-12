CLARK, Sandra

CLARK (Shock), Sandra Rae "Sandy"



Age 83 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on December 8, 2021. She was born on November 7, 1938, to Robert E. and Mildred M. Shock who have preceded her in death. She is



also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Theodore L. Clark (who passed just 10 weeks ago), and her brother, Dr. Robert Shock. Mrs. Clark is survived by sons, Bernard D. Clark (Lynne) and Gregory T. Clark (Cathy); daughters, Ann M. Compton (Jeffery) and Rebecca L. Sielatycki (Phillip); grandchildren, Ryan (Kate), Sean (Caroline), Michael, Elizabeth, Catie, Allison (Michael), James (Emily), Chris (Marty), Matt, Kelly, and Ted; great-grandchildren, April and Zoe.



Sandy was a 1957 graduate of Beavercreek High School. In addition to raising 4 children (born in 3 and ½ years), Sandy held positions at Sears Credit Central, Kettering Hospital, and



retired from Dr. Harold Doench's Oral Surgery practice in 1994. She enjoyed biking with the "Beavercreek Biker Babes," basketball games at Wright State University, Town Hall, activities at the Beavercreek Senior Center (exercising, knitting, playing Euchar), and being with her children and grandchildren. Sandy was also an active member in the Beavercreek Woman's League.



Most of us can't pinpoint a specific date that completely changed our lives but Sandy could. In 1999 Sandy was struck by a car while walking across a street. She sustained head



injuries and a stroke. While the life Sandy lived after the



accident was very different, she (and Ted) lived that new life with courage, kindness, laughter and love. Sandy always



returned your smile with a bigger one.



The family will receive friends at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432 on Saturday, December 18, 2021, beginning at 9:00 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ted Clark Scholarship Fund (www.givetomiamioh.org/TedClarkAward or call 513-727-3463) or Hospice of Dayton



(www.hospiceofdayton.org). Arrangements in care of TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

