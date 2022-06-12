CLARK, Robert Edward



86, of Springfield, passed away at Forest Glen on Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022. He was born in Springfield on January 23, 1936, the only child of



Robert A. and Mildred (Aldridge) Clark. Bob was a graduate of Miami University earning his Bachelor's Degree in history and played football for Coach Ara Parseghian. He worked as an administrator at Urbana University and later with the Clark County Auditor's Office. He was a member of the Lions Club. Bob is survived by his children, Andi (Douglas) Grow of Cable and Robert Clark of Urbana; grandchildren, Josh (Lori) Grow, Alexandra (Bill) Smith, Samara (Judah) Risner, Teras (Courtney) Grow, and Aaryanna Grow; and



thirteen great-grandchildren who knew him as "Bop Bop", Lucy, Lola, Madison, Taylor, Lilah, Sawyer, Loralye, Lailey, Wyley, Rhettington, Lynnah, Charlotte, and Carter. Also



surviving are special friends who were like family to Bob,



Kathie (Steve) Harbaugh and her children, Matt and Mandie. A private celebration of Bob's life will be observed. The



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.



Memories and condolences may be shared at



