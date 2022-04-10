CLARK, Riley



Left this world on Tuesday March 29th, to find us all a better fishing spot where they're biting. He was preceded in death by Sammy Baugh (Cousin), Melvin "Bud" Miller (Uncle), Jimmy "JR" Spivey Jr. (Cousin), Donald Whetstone (Uncle), Marie Clark (Granny), Erin Claycomb (Cousin), and his Father's left leg. (Smile he is). Survived by the rest of his Father, Jeremy Clark; Mother, Casey Miller; Brother Bailey Miller; Grandparents, Walter and Wilma Clark and Debbie Miller; Great-Grandparents Will J. and Shirley Madison; Numerous Aunts and



Uncles, cousins and friends who miss him greatly. Riley was a true gentle giant with soft blue eyes a large caring compassionate heart who would offer help to anyone in need at anytime with any issue. He was an avid lover of fishing and the outdoors, an animal lover of all types being helped with his participation in 4H Bedford, PA. continuing his love. With a passion and skill in the arts which was a second love. Riley was a full-time employee at Aegis Protective Services. Riley will be greatly missed by all whose life he has touched in his own unique essence. I know it is not time for those who loved him to join him yet. I am sure he is finding a place where we can all come and enjoy the spot he found. Until then we have many things in our own lives we have to accomplish until our own journeys can join yours. We all love you my child, until we meet again keep a spot open for us all. Goodbye for now my son we love and miss you. In lieu of flowers being sent, donations can be made to Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Riley with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



