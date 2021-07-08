CLARK, Mary Marie



Mary Marie Clark 92 of Beavercreek went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home. Born December 5, 1928, in Halcom, Kentucky, daughter of the late Walter Scott Barker and Carrie Elizabeth (Lyons) Barker. She was a homemaker, loved her garden, flowers and sitting on the porch talking to everyone. She is survived by her children David, Walter, Chuck, Donald, Betty and Greg Clark; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Estill; son Gary; daughter Linda; 3 brothers Willie, Willis and James Barker. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432) She will be laid to rest at Aley Methodist Church Cemetery.

