Clark, Marjorie

Clark (Allen), Marjorie Teresa "Margie"



Marjorie Teresa Clark (Allen) wife, mom, and meme born December 24, 1937, passed away peacefully at her Florida home on December 29, 2023, at the age of 86. She is survived by her husband of 65+ years John Clark and their children Kimberly Brown (Ron), John (Frances) and Christine Nill (Rocky). Plus, her grandchildren Matt, Michelle, Jack, Harvey, Megan, Dana, Katie, Annie and Erin. Her great grandchildren Jake, Ava, Aubree, Joey, Kyla, Kellen, Max, Mason, Bobby and Lucy. Margie is preceded in death by her parents Rosella and Henry Allen.



Margie was born in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Julienne High School where she met her husband, John. They were married on August 2, 1958, at Emmanuel Church. Margie and John enjoyed 65 wonderful years together. After a brief stay in Florida, when they were first married, they returned to Dayton and raised their 3 children. They eventually returned to Florida and called Englewood their home for the last 13 years.



Margie and John had a vacation home in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for many years where they would spend the summer months. The kids, grandkids and even the great grandkids would visit Meme and Pops every summer in the U.P. Of Michigan.







To say Margie loved to play games is an understatement. She would play an endless number of card games with all her family members even up to the time of her passing. She enjoyed all card games, but her favorite game was Yahtzee. She is no doubt playing Yahtzee with Betty, her longtime friend who passed away several years ago.



She was a master card and letter writer. Her cards included cartoons, news clippings or articles, money at birthdays and the surprise confetti.







We wish to thank all the doctors and nurses that treated Margie. They all loved her as much as any family member.



There will be a celebration of Margie's life in Dayton for family members on May 19, 2024.



