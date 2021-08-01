CLARK, Lois Jean



Age 96, of Brookville, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Lois was born on December 8, 1924. Lois worked as an



accountant for Main Auto Parts and Genuine Auto Parts. She was active in Christian Women's Clubs. Lois was an avid bowler and she loved sports including being a REDS FAN!



She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Lenna Baumgardner; husband, Thomas Clark; stepson, Thomas Clark-Stafford; siblings, Dorothy Rubey, Edith Arnold, Barton Baumgardner, William Baumgardner; and nephews James Rubey and Jerry Rubey.



Lois is survived by her nieces, Marilyn Hess, Bonnie LeSourd, Brenda Barton, Bartina Houk, Edith Joy Cripe, Claudette Flitman; nephew, Wayne Rubey; and daughter-in-law, Connie Stafford and other loving family members.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11AM, Monday, August 2, 2021, at Abbottsville United Methodist Church, 4135 OH-49, Arcanum, OH 45304. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial immediately



following at Abbottsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Dayton in Lois' memory.



