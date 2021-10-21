CLARK, Kevin R., MD



Dr. Kevin Robert Clark, age 64, was born on September 20, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, to



Jacqueline L. Hart, who preceded him in death. Kevin died at his home in Jackson, Missouri, on September 2, 2021.



He is survived by a loving daughter, Dr. Michelle



(Edward) Clermont (Atlanta, GA); grandsons, Cole and Roen Clermont (Atlanta, GA); a



sister, Vikki Ayres (Dayton, OH); niece, Dominique Ayres



(Dayton, OH); nephews, Lance Ayres (Columbus, OH), and



Kevin Ayers (Norfolk, VA); cousins, Janie (Charles) Beal



(Dayton, OH), and Joyce Few (Dayton, OH), and friend and former spouse, Jackie Clark (Xenia, OH).



Kevin was a graduate of Patterson Co-op High School, Wright State University (B.S. 1981), Wright State University Medical School (M.D. 1986), Mount Carmel Family Practice Residency Program (1989), and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship (2002).



Kevin practiced Family Medicine early in his career before transitioning to the field of Substance Dependence.



Kevin was introverted by nature but he enjoyed one-on-one conversations. He was immensely proud of his daughter and her accomplishments, enjoyed fishing at the Baldwin family farm, and listening to jazz.



A private funeral service is pending.

