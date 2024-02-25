Clark, James A.



James A. Clark, 83, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on February 17, 2024. Jim was born December 17, 1940 in Middletown, Ohio the son of Stanley and Henrietta Clark. He married his sweetheart, Vernita Perry on August 26, 1960. Through the years Jim had many passions and hobbies. He was an amateur Ham radio operator, and enjoyed camping, canoeing and gardening. As an active member of the Masons, Jim served as Grand Master of Jefferson Lodge twice and was a member of both the Shriners and the Scottish Rite. He spent his working life as a Millwright at ARMCO/AK Steel and retired from there in 2001. He will be remembered by those who loved him for many things but mostly his kindness and his smile.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Vernita Clark. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel (David) Witt; son, David (Christine) Clark; granddaughters, Sabrina Clark, Ciarra Witt; sister Carol (Ted) Pavlick; brother Charles "Chuck" Clark; and many other loving family members and friends.



The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Visitation 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Monday, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Masonic service will be at 11:45 am. Celebration of life will follow at 12:00 pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com