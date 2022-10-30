springfield-news-sun logo
X

CLARK, James

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CLARK, James Dennis

Age 67, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away October 20, 2022, at 11:00 am suffering after a tragic accident at BP on 725 and 741 on August 27, 2022. He is survived by the love of his life his 6 fur babies (Billie, Buddy, Charlie, Dusty, Sugar and Tiny Tim) and Karen, his wife. He was a lifetime activist for fair/ humane treatment for all animals. Anyone wanting to commemorate James can send donations to Christopher Reed Spinal Research Institute, Warren County Animal Shelter, the Diabetes Association of America or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He will be cremated at Trinity Cremations Monday and buried at Pines Pet Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
MASTBAUM, Steven
2
Alexander, Matt
3
CAMPBELL, JOAN
4
SCAGGS, SUSAN
5
KNIGHT, Sharon
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top