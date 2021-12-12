CLARK, Jack Allen



Age 82, of West Milton, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at his home. He was born September 4, 1939, of Springfield, Kentucky, to his parents Jesse Jack and Ina Alice (Rowe) Clark. Jack retired from General Motors/Inland after 29 ½ years and worked as a brick mason for over 60 years. He owned and operated his own company, Clark's Masonry, along with his son Jeff. He loved to lay bricks, learning this trade from his father and he excelled in it. He was most proud to pass the trade off to his son Jeff. He was a force of nature. He loved to work and was a real Jack of all trades and could build or repair anything. He loved to be in the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, coon hunter, and woodworker. He cherished his family and took great pride in being called Dad and Papaw.



He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Dixie Lee (Locke) Clark; children and their spouses Jacquelyn and Kelley Perkey of West Milton, Jill and Robert Hunt of West Milton, Julie and Randy Hopkins of Tipp City, Jeff and Donna Clark West Milton; grandchildren Mark Routzohn, Corey Elam, Amber Miller, Amanda McGuffey, Erica Chaney, Jade Rhoades, Clint Hopkins, Katlin Clark, Tyler Hunt; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings Rosemond and Cornelius Jones, Bonnie



Crawford, Donna Rokette, Bill and Joan Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Tony and Danny.



Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, December 15, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Pastor Andy Warren will officiate with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Memories may be shared online at



www.hale-sarver.com