CLARK, Harold F.

Harold F. Clark, beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

He was born Dec. 25, 1935, in Keokee, Va., to Jasper and Ida Clark. He retired from a career as a tool and die maker at the family-owned Beavercreek Tool & Die and was a Mason for more than 50 years.

He is survived by his children, Karen and Ted Ferriman, Krista and Jim Fox and Keith Clark; step-children Ray and Jewel Kirk, David Kirk, Sr.; grandchildren Stephen Herman and Meaghan Ebetino, Cecilia Fox, Kelly and Brent Seybold, and Leah and Connor Deignan, David Kirk Jr., Dustin and Katie Kirk, Aaron and Laura Kirk, Amanda and Ethan Creasman, and Andrew Kirk; great-grandchildren Robert Herman, Haylee Seybold, Cohen and Caroline Kirk, Ezra and Lou Lou Kirk, and August and Mavrick Creasman. He is also survived by his siblings Earl and Freda Clark, Phyllis and Dick Ferguson, Reatha and Don Robertson and Jasper (J.D.) and Peggy Clark; many nieces and nephews; and special friend June Crawford.

Harold loved hunting and gardening, telling stories about growing up in Virginia, and volunteering in his community with the Boy Scouts and with the Beavercreek Police Department's Citizens on Preventive Patrol.

Harold's family would like to thank the staff of the Ohio Masonic Home for their dedication and kindness.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Road, Springfield, Ohio, in the community center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Masonic Home at ohiomasonichomefoundation.org/give/.