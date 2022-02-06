CLARK, Gail

CLARK (Goss), Gail Sue



Age 59, of Dayton, was called home to be with Jesus on January 13, 2022. She was born March 14, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Raymond "Jack" and Elsie (Storms) Goss. She attended Dunbar High School in 1976 and received her GED on February 12, 1987. Gail became a member of the VFW 2800 Ladies Auxiliary in 1989. One of her passions was cleaning; she worked in the environmental services department at Miami Valley Hospital from 2006-2013, where she received several awards for her outstanding service and excellence.



Gail married the love of her life, Jim, on Aug 22, 1981. For more than 40 beautiful years, he always filled her cup…and her heart. Tuesdays were reserved for family dinners at Clancy's Tavern, where everyone had a place at her table. She was a loving mother to only one, but she was either "Mom" or "Aunt Gail" to everyone else. She most enjoyed family gatherings, bonfires, vacations, and anything that involved being with the people she adored. Most of all, she loved to laugh. She loved her only daughter, Candice, more than anything; they were best friends. Gail also cherished her grand dogs. She loved animals, especially dogs, and spent all of her years caring for them. Gail is survived by her husband of 40 years, James "Jim" Clark; daughter, Candice Clark (Oscar); brother, Gerald Goss; special people, Nicole Epps, Danielle



(Doug) Forman; special niece, Ashley Sanders (Eric); special nephew, Shawn (Suzanne) Goss; favorite birthday boy, Paulie; special friend, Shirley Tannehill and "grandson" Naiden; grand dogs, Maddie, Abby and Charlie; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jimmy, Larry and Ralph Goss; lifelong friend, Devonna "Dede" Howard; beloved niece, Jamie (Goss) Kindell and nephew, Jimmy (Goss) Loges; best dog ever, Divit; and other beloved fur babies. Gail was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to all. She loved Jesus, and being good to people was important to her; her legacy lives on in those dearest to her. Gail was the foundation of her family, and life without her will never be the same; she will forever be missed. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH. Funeral services will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 4:00 pm.

