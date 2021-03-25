CLARK, Frank



Frank Clark, 70, of Springfield, passed away March 21, 2021, in Arbors of Springfield. He was born March 8, 1951, in Harris County, Georgia, the son of George and Lillie Pearl (Dunston) Clark, Sr. Mr. Clark was a member of the Institute of Devine Metaphysical



Research and had been



employed in construction as a mason. Survivors include his



loving wife, Colleen Beverly; children, Arlene, Sabrina, Teresa, Natasha and Frankie; grandchildren, Andre, Auquisha, Tianna, Briana, Corrina, Nathan, Ryanna, Octavias, Ladarious, Jeremie and Jerika; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Parker, Faith, Armani, Jamarrion, Landou, Isla and Octavious III; siblings, Louise (James) McCord, George Clark, Curtis Clark, Evelyn Clark, Willis Clark and David Clark; uncle, Jacob Clark; several nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law, Harman and Linda Queen and Stan and Jessica Beverly. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse B. Clark and his parents. Visitation will



be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Monday in the JONES - KENNEY - ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 7:00PM Monday. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com