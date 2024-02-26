Clark, Eva Mae



Eva Mae Clark age 91, of Monroe, Ohio passed away on Wednesday February 21,



2024. She was born December 31, 1932, to the late Leonard and Betty (Winkler)



Issacs. Eva is survived by her son Gary (Connie) Clark and daughter Kim (Thomas (Randy) Crawford. Her grandchildren, Christina Joseph, Scott (Leslie) Clark, Jamie (Suzanne) Clark, Amanda Clark, Brian Clark. Great grandchildren, Katrina Joseph, Kyle Joseph, Korey Joseph, Cory (Gillian) Vassar, Brianna Woodruff, Ariayha Clark, Joshua Clark, Andrew Clark, Aaron Clark, Jared Clark. Great- great - grandchildren, Colton Mankin,



Lincoln Mankin, ILah Vassar, Leia Vassar, Bennett Clark, Nephemiah Clark, Stephen



Joseph. She also leaves behind her siblings, Tracy (The late Nina) Issacs and Delores (the late Raymond) Gray. Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Clark on 1996, her parents, Leonard and Betty (Winkler) Issacs, daughter Donna Kay Fugate, son Dennis Clark, three infant siblings, Lola, Juanita, Buddy, Siblings Edward Issacs, Nelson (Joyce) Issacs, Clara (Randall) Dahms and Eunice (Bill) Rich.



A visitation will be held and THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way,



Fairfield on Rt 4 on Tuesday February 27, 2024 at 12:00PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00PM. Burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park.



