CLARK, Deborah

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CLARK (Morningstar),

Deborah Sue

Age 62 of Middletown, passed away October 17, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born July 10, 1959, in Middletown, the daughter of Adrian and

Elizabeth (Cox) Morningstar. She worked at Meijer as a cashier. Deborah was a motorcycle enthusiast. She is survived by her husband, Alan Clark; mother, Elizabeth Morningstar; her son, Edward (wife, Allison) Brate; stepson, Christopher (wife, Emily) Clark; grandchildren, Adrianna Brate, Liberty Brate, Zoe Lynn Brate, Scarlett Weller, Ashton Weller and Alex Comley; sister, Carolyn Christiansen; brothers, Ray (wife, Doris) Sheppard and Danny Morningstar. Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Adrian Morningstar and brother, Steve Morningstar.

Visitation will be 11:00 am-12:00 pm, Friday, October 22, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com.

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

