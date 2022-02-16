CLARK, Carl



Age 85 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on February 12, 2022, at the Hospice of Cincinnati (Hamilton). He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 20, 1936, the son of Ernest and Florence (Kehr) Clark. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army. He married Inas Hoover in Cincinnati in 1959 and was employed at Champion International, Knightsbridge for over 30 years. After his retirement, garden design and landscaping were his avid interest. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton and currently attended Lindenwald United Methodist Church. Carl is



survived by his wife Inas, two sons Michael (Beth), Cincinnati, and Douglas, Fairfield, Ohio. Also surviving are grandsons



Visitation will be held Friday, February 18th, 2022, from 10AM until a celebration-of-life service at 11AM at the Rose Burial Park Mausoleum, 2421 Princeton Road Hamilton, 45011.


