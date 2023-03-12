Clark, Betty



CLARK, Betty L., age 96, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the BeeHive Homes of Springboro.



Betty graduated at the top of her class from Lebanon High School in 1945. A career woman for most of her life, she retired as a receptionist in 1994 from GM after 38 years of service. In addition, upon retirement, she also worked as a secretary/ambassador for the Dayton Convention Center for several years and as a hostess for Der Dutchman in Waynesville. Perhaps her greatest passion, however, was her work with the Ohio Child Conservation League (OCCL). She was an active participant in the OCCL for 63 years, serving eight years as a state officer, including two years as their state president. In addition, she was a Lytle United Methodist Church member and was instrumental in raising funds for an expansion.



Betty was extremely family-oriented her entire life, intellectual, organized, supportive, feisty, devoted, and independent. One of 12 siblings, she was close to her family and greatly enjoyed getting together with her sisters to play cards regularly. In addition, she also enjoyed the tradition of getting together with them on Fridays for lunch over the past 20 years. Proficient on a computer, Betty was active well into her 90s with email, internet research, and organization tasks. Notably, until age 94, she updated 10,000 names of international ham radio operators database every year for their Hamvention in Dayton. She also enjoyed working on puzzles. Among many things, she will be remembered for always being stylish and well-dressed. She was most proud of being a mother to her children and her work to support the overall foundation of children in the OCCL.



She is now at peace and reunited in Heaven with those loved ones who preceded her in death, which includes her beloved husband, Walter Clark, Jr., in 2001; her son, Michael Clark; her parents, Sylvan and Helen Steward, Sr.; six brothers, Leslie, David, Richard, Herschel, Gerald, and Sylvan "Butch" Steward, Jr.; and five sisters, Bernice Sargeant, Mildred Hall, Virginia Hobson, Monna Williams, and Anita Patterson. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Edwards; daughter-in-law, Peggy Clark; three grandchildren, David Clark, Steven Clark, and Jaime (Sean) Blair; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 18, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery, Corwin. Pastor Brian Blankenship will be officiating the services. The family will receive friends 5 -7 PM Friday, March 17, and a second visitation one hour before the service Saturday at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to Lytle United Methodist Church or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



The family would like to thank the caring staff at BeeHive Homes of Springboro, Home Instead of Mason, and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.



