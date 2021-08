CIMPRICH, Angela

CIMPRICH (Pitstick), Angela M.



Angela M. (Pitstick) Cimprich 93 of Camden, OH, died Monday, August 2, 2021, at her residence. Born June 3, 1928, in Fairborn, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul F. and C. Marie (Heider) Pitstick and was a 1946 Bath Township High School graduate. Angela retired in 1993 as a Secretary for Nationwide Insurance in Middletown, OH. Member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Camden and former member of Holy Name Church in Trenton, OH. Preceded in death by Husband John V. Cimprich. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law: John and Vickie Cimprich, James and Jenny Cimprich, Joseph P. and Tui Cimprich and David and Sandy Cimprich; daughters and sons-in-law: Marianne and Pete Schultz, Cindy Cimprich, Laura and Dale Warner; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation 3:00 to 5:00 PM, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Barnes



Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St., Eaton, OH. Funeral mass 10:00 AM, Monday, August 9, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7721 N. Main St., Camden, OH. Condolences may be sent to



