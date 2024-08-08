Chunn, Bob

Chunn, Bob Walt

Age 90, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Pastor Dwight Brown, Officiant and Pastor Jonathan R. Cooper, Eulogist. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

