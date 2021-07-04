springfield-news-sun logo
CHRISTIAN, David M. "Dave"

Age 72, of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, June 29, 2021, at his residence. Born to the late Cora Margurite (Blofeld) and Wendell Forrest Christian on October 5, 1948, in Beckley, West Virginia. Dave was an electrician for IBEW Local 82 for many years before he retired. He graduated from Jefferson High School, Class of 1966. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 9, 2021, at Kindred

Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322) with Reverend Jay McMillen officiating. A visitation will take place at 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will take place

following the service at the Dayton National Cemetery in

Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

