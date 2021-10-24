CHRISTENSEN, William G.



Age 95, of Centerville, formerly of Green Valley, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. His practical, quiet, and hardworking character will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Family will greet friends and relatives from 11-12pm, on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St, Centerville, OH 45459. A graveside service will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens at 12:30pm. The family would like to thank the staff at 10 Wilmington Place as well as the nurses of BellaCare Hospice and Visiting Angels for the excellent support they provided for William and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the agencies that provided care for William. Full obit and and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

