Age 66, of Huber Heights, passed away October 18, 2022. He was born June 27, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Bob and Carol Chilton. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Chilton; and brothers: Bobby Chilton and Ronnie Chilton. Larry is survived by his children: Michelle Allison (Steve), Christina Palmer (Richard), Jennifer Wallace, Melissa Robinson (Andy) and Justin Chilton; grandchildren: Jonathan, Zachary, Haley, Brandon, Lauren, Sarah, Mia, Adam, Ronnie, Christopher, Sara, Hailey, Abigail, Owen, Isaac and Harlen; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers: Kenny Chilton (Deb), David Chilton (Sheila), Timmy Chilton and Tommy Chilton; sisters: Kathy Waddell (Jeff), Jeanie Bentley (Rick) and Susie Chilton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Larry was a graduate of Northridge High School, Class of 1974. He was a mechanic with Hendricks Auto Service for 45 years, was a member of Amvets, American Legion, VFW, the Moose, Eagles and he was a Kentucky Colonel. Larry loved his cats, fishing, hunting, golf and cars, but more than anything Larry was loving, kind and generous. He never knew a stranger - family and friends were the most important thing to him. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday. Burial to follow at Medway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry's memory to the OSU James Cancer Center. To share a memory of Larry or leave a special message for his family, please visit



