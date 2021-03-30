CHILES, Dale O. "Doc"



DALE "DOC" O. CHILES, 85, of South Vienna, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, March 27, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 2, 1935, in Springfield, the son of the late Olen and Florence (Block) Chiles. Dale retired from Navistar with 36 years of service where he was known as "Papa Smurf". Doc volunteered at both Mercy Hospital and Springfield Regional for many years. He played both the piano and organ at Northside Church of Church. Doc will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife of 12 years, L. Elaine (Thompson) Chiles; two daughters, Pam Chiles of South Vienna and Peggy Chiles of Beavercreek, Ohio; two sons,



David (Lisa) Chiles of Belle Center, Ohio, and Matthew Chiles of Franklin, Ohio; one sister, Mary Jane Chiles of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Whitney (Jason) Metz, Lila (Phil) Conley, Cody (Brittany) Willfong, Salem Chiles, Rachel Chiles, Isaiah Chiles, Caitlin Willfong and Jothan Chiles; three great-grandchildren, David Conley, Gwen Conley and Helena Metz; four step-children, Gregg (Jenny) Harmon, Sandy (Todd) Brittingham, Steven (Leslie) Harmon and Laurie (Jacob) Erpenbeck; seven step-grandchildren, Corrinne, Madelyn, Gwen, Addison, Bryce, Rhys and Evelyn and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Carolyn Ruth Chiles in December of 2008; twin sons and two grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Springfield Regional Medical Center CVICU that took care of Dale in his final days. A special thanks to Megan RN who fought along "Rockstar" this past week and Gladys whom he loved to tease. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON and RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Dale's life will be held on Friday at 11 am in the Northside Church of God, 3705 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Littleton and Rue Facebook beginning at 11 am on



Friday. Burial will follow in the Vale Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



