CHERRY, Kenneth Holland



Age 87 of Washington Twp., died Friday afternoon, November 18, 2022. He had been in Hospice care in Centerville, Ohio. Ken was director emeritus of the University Press of Kentucky. He served in United States Army intelligence in Korea. He is survived by Sylvia Salem, his wife of 50 years, and beloved children, Anne Keeton of Kettering, and Scott Gibbs of Cary, North Carolina. Ken had three amazing grandchildren, James, John, and Elizabeth. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, Ohio.

