Chattams, Devin

Chattams, Sr, Devin Dupree'

age 45 of Dayton passed February 11, 2024. Funeral service Saturday 11 am at St Luke MBC. Family will receive friends 10 am until time of service. Interment Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel serving the family.

