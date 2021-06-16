springfield-news-sun logo
CHATMON, Sylvia

Obituaries | 8 hours ago

CHATMON, Sylvia

Passed away on June 13, 2021, at the age of 86. Funeral

services will be Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 711 S. 4th St., Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11 am until time of service 12 pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood

Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Hamilton

2299 University Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45015

