CHATMON, Sylvia



Passed away on June 13, 2021, at the age of 86. Funeral



services will be Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 711 S. 4th St., Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11 am until time of service 12 pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood



Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

