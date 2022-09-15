CHASE, Johnna

CHASE (nee Conley), Johnna Sue



Was born January 11, 1945, in Thomasville, Georgia, and passed away September 9, 2022, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. In 1963, she married the love of her life, Terry Chase, with whom she remained married for 57 years. She dedicated her life to raising her five children. She had a very full life, which included La Leche League, Sweet Adelines, Richens Irish Dance School, and volunteering countless hours as a school nurse, and for her childrens' show choir and cross country teams. She was supportive, kind, comforting, hilarious, energetic, loving, and compassionate, and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her brother, Stephen Conley, and her children Brian Chase (Kathryn Chase), Kevin Chase (Beth Mast), David Chase (Sarah Kelley-Chase), Nancy Monahan (Richard Monahan), and Eric Chase. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Conley (nee Dunn), her husband, Terry Chase, daughter-in-law Beth Chase (Eric's late wife). Johnna absolutely adored her grandchildren: Andrew, Laura, Caroline, Eleanor, Luke, Cullen, Jake, Chase, Audrey, Ryan, Adam, Nobella, Alex, Max, and her beloved cat, Abbey. Family to receive friends for a Celebration of Life for both Johnna and Terry on Saturday, September 17, 2022, 1:00PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel with service at 2:00PM. Please join the family to remember them both. In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to 10th Life (a no-kill cat rescue center). Condolences can be expressed to the family at



