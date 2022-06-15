CHARLTON, Donald Reid "Don"



Donald Reid "Don" Charlton, age 73, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Ohio Living Quaker Heights. Donald was born May 14, 1949, in Indiana, the son of the late Albert and Ruby Pauline (Orr) Charlton. Don graduated from Springboro High School in 1968. He then went to work at Colorpac and retired as a machine operator. He is survived by and will be missed by numerous cousins and many friends. Don will be deeply missed by the Lashley family of whom he considered himself the "7th son". Don was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church for over 30 years and served as custodian for several years. He was a former Sunday School Teacher and was active in many church plays and musicals. A visitation for Donald will be Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 9:00-11:00 AM at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 820 Central Ave., Carlisle, OH 45005, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Cory Albaugh and Pastor Lester Charlton officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery.



