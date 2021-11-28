CHARLES, Patrice Janette



57, of Springfield, passed away on November 21, 2021, with loved ones surrounding her. Patrice was born February 19, 1964, in Columbus, Ohio.



Patrice was a music lover deep down to her core, she spent her last year being the best GiGi. Patrice had a fascination with flamingos and things that sparkled. She will always be



remembered for her infectious smile. She is survived by her mother, Patty; her husband of 26 years, Tim; sister, Billi Jo (Thadd); children: Timmy (Sara) and Suzy (Terry); beloved grandson, Andrew and her dear friend, Heather. She is



preceded in death by her daddy, William, plus many others she's singing with now. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at Fellowship Church, 2301 Valley Loop Rd, Springfield. Online expression of



sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.

