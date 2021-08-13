CHAPMAN, Theodore M.



"Ted"



99 of New Carlisle, Ohio,, passed away on Saturday,



,August 7, 2021. He was born August 4, 1922, in Springfield, the son of the late Charles C. and Mary Margaret (Jenkins) Chapman. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII serving on



the U.S.S. Sandlewood and



U.S.S. Freestone. He retired



from Trostel-Chapman Funeral Home and Richards Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home at the end of 1988 as a Funeral Director Embalmer and was the



President of Chapman-Raff, Inc. He continued working in the funeral homes for over 50 years. He was a Charter member of the New Carlisle Rotary, American Legion Post #286, New Carlisle. He transported many children to the Shriners Hospital and was a volunteer for many years at Community Hospital. He was a member of the New Carlisle Lodge #100, Antioch Shrine, AASR, Valley of Dayton, New Carlisle Chapter and Council, Springfield-Clark County Shrine Club and was the Kentucky Colonels Shriner of the Year. He was a member of the New Carlisle Methodist Church. He is survived by; a son, Jerry Chapman; a daughter, Lou Anne Chapman Wray; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Robert Frey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Helen R. (Shroyer) Chapman, and a son, Steven Chapman in 1995; brother George Chapman and sister Patti Frey. A gathering of family and friends will be 2-4 PM Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 AM in the funeral home with visitation an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's hospital, Diabetes Foundation, Alzheimer's



Association or the charity of your choice. Expressions of



sympathy may be sent to



www.trostelchapman.com



