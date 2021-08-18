CHAPMAN, Ernest Ray



Ernest Ray Chapman, age 77, passed away Monday evening, August 16, 2021, at his residence in Springfield, Ohio. He was born December 22, 1943, in Louisa, Kentucky, to the late Ollie B. and Mable F. (Cordial) Chapman. He was married to Helen Louise Watkins on May 7, 1966. They had 3 sons



together. He retired from Robbins and Meyers, Inc. in Springfield, Ohio, in 1998.



He was preceded in death by an infant son; 6 brothers, Jerry, Ollie Jr., Donald, John, Bill and Orville Chapman; and 3 sisters, Ida Warner, Patricia Martin and Nancy Underhill.



He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Louise Chapman; 2 sons, Ernest (Crystal) Chapman and Michael (Carie) Chapman; 2 granddaughters, Alexa (Cory) Clifton and Samantha



Chapman; 1 great-granddaughter, Nataly Clifton; 2 brothers, Ed (Becky) Chapman and Lee (Rhonda) Chapman; 3 sisters, Juanita (Ray) Martin, Betty (Darrell) Cordle and Mary (Mike) Brown; and many nieces and nephews.



Ernest was an avid gardener who loved working in his yard. He enjoyed collecting knives and watches, playing cards with family and friends, but above all else, he loved spending time with his family.



Viewing will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 1p.m. Elder Ray Martin will be officiating. Burial will follow at Nettle Creek Cemetery in Westville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



