CHAPMAN, Christine A.



Christine A. Chapman, 53, passed away suddenly on November 16, 2021, in Alexandria, Virginia. Formerly of Washington, DC, and Englewood, Ohio. She is survived by mother, Mary (Joe) Carbone of Tempe, Arizona, and father, Stephen (Barbara) Chapman of Englewood, Ohio. Also survived by sisters, Carrie (Shane) Campbell and Lori (Dave) Sutton, and brothers Stephen Chapman Jr. and Anthony DiSalvo, and many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Todd DiSalvo. She was a 1986 graduate of Northmont High School and made her career as flight attendant for United Airlines. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

