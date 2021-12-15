springfield-news-sun logo
CHAPMAN, Charles

CHAPMAN, Charles

Charles Chapman passed away on December 6, 2021, age 71. Funeral services will be

Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the House of Deliverance, 333 S. Second St., Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 9am until time of service 11am. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald

Jordan Memorial Chapel.

