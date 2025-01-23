Chapman, Barbara K.



Barbara Kay Chapman was carried to Heaven on the wings of angels on January 20, 2025, at the age of 81. Barbara was welcomed to her eternal home by her precious son, Todd DiSalvo, daughters Lori Sutton and Christy Chapman, her parents, Clifford and Margaret Smith, sisters Sharon Longenecker, JoAnn Lindamood, Nancy Moore, and brother David Smith. She is survived by one sister, Vicki Smith, and many nieces and nephews. Barbara takes with her the love she had for her husband, Stephen, and her cherished children: Carrie Campbell (Shane), Stephen Chapman Jr., Anthony DiSalvo, and son-in-law: Dave Sutton. Also going with her is the joy and love she had for her grandchildren: Katie Masin (Scott), Sarah Julian, Jon Sutton (Kayla), Mia DiSalvo (Korey), Isabelle Campbell, Seth Campbell, and Parker Campbell. As well as her great grandchildren: Connor, Everly, Myla, Kadence, Halena, Beau, and Gabriel. The memories of "Grandma's kitchen is made for dancing" will remain with them always! Barbara was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed Christmas parties, birthday parties, and family gatherings at her home. There was always a card party going on at family gatherings. She made the best potato salad, peanut butter fudge, and potato soup from recipes she has passed down to granddaughters! Barbara worked 32 years in the medical field where she made many lasting friendships. She volunteered for a local school district after her retirement and enjoyed every minute of helping third graders with Math and English. Special thanks to all who provided support to Barb through her health journey these past few years especially Pam Smith, Rosemary Taylor, Susie Britton, Mary Jane Joyce and Diane Campbell. A Memorial Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place at Dayton Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



