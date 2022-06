CHANEY, Katharine E.



Age 92, of Dayton, born April 11, 1930, went to be with her Jesus, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence. Home going service will be June 8th at Faith Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 450 Turner Road, Dayton, OH 45415, from 6pm to 8pm. Graveside service June 9th. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.