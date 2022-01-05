CHANEY, Brenda Sue



61, of Springfield, passed away December 30, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born on September 11, 1960, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Ernest and Avanell



(Cecil) McCarty. Survivors include Brenda's husband, Jerry Chaney; five children, Kathy Sowers, Kimberly Sowers, Belinda Sowers, Jerry Wayne (Heather) Chaney, and Michael Chaney; ten grandchildren, Zach, Kyle (Jordyn), Steven, Bryan Jr.,



Madison, Alex, Blake, Jerry W. Jr., Travis, and Hayley; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda (David) Cundiff and Sharon Smith; and several nieces and nephews. She was



preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Murphy, and her



parents. Brenda's greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandkids. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN



FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



