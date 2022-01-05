Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

CHANEY, Brenda

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CHANEY, Brenda Sue

61, of Springfield, passed away December 30, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born on September 11, 1960, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Ernest and Avanell

(Cecil) McCarty. Survivors include Brenda's husband, Jerry Chaney; five children, Kathy Sowers, Kimberly Sowers, Belinda Sowers, Jerry Wayne (Heather) Chaney, and Michael Chaney; ten grandchildren, Zach, Kyle (Jordyn), Steven, Bryan Jr.,

Madison, Alex, Blake, Jerry W. Jr., Travis, and Hayley; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda (David) Cundiff and Sharon Smith; and several nieces and nephews. She was

preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Murphy, and her

parents. Brenda's greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandkids. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN

FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
MILLER, Sue
2
LYMAN, Gail
3
BERRY, Linda
4
JACKSON, KATHY
5
Harris, Coretta Yvonne
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top