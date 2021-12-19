CHANDLER, Opal O.



97, died on Thursday, December 16, 2021, to enter the Gates of Heaven. She was born in Johnson County, Kentucky, to Everett and Grace Wilcox. Opal was blessed to have six siblings, Mary Alice Wilcox,



Violet (Buell) Skaggs, Jean (John) Conley (Paul McFaddin), Everett (Judy) Wilcox, Helen (Jim) Stricklin and Phoebe



(Junior) Womack. She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings, except for her baby sister, Phoebe. She met the love of her life, James Chandler in 1946. They married that same year and were blessed with three children, Cynthia (Jimmy) Blair, Connie (Ray) Nichols and Jimmelyn (Jim) Scoby. Sadly, Jimmelyn passed in 2020. Opal went to Mayo Vocational School in her early years and studied business. She worked in department stores until motherhood became her full-time vocation.



During this time, she was President of the PTA, a Sunday School teacher, a Bible School teacher and belonged to the Homemaker's Club. Upon moving to Springfield with her



family, she worked in alterations at Wren's. She later went to Clark State and became a nurse, later retiring from Mercy Medical Center. Her grandchildren and great-grands were the light of her life. She leaves to make this a better world, Mark (Paula) Blair, Christy (Scott) Benton, Amy Allender, Andy



Nichols, Dustin (Kristen) Stewart, Allison (Noah) Sebastinas and Brett (Kelsey) Stewart; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Zach, McKenna, Cooper, Morgan, Brooklyn, Hayden, Addisyn, Brady and Jayden. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Opal loved poetry, gardening, reading, embroidery, learning and traveling, especially going back home to



Kentucky as often as possible. She was dearly loved by her family and will be missed. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Noon in the JONES-PRESTON FUNERAL HOME, PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Live-streaming will be provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Opal's honor to Oil Springs United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 94, Oil Springs, KY 41238. Opal's family would like to thank Forest Glen Health Campus for their care, compassion and support. Local arrangements are in care of the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD.



