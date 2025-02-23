Chance, Robert "Bob"



Robert (Bob) Chance Jr., age 69 of Catawba, was called home to be with his Lord on February 18, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born May 9, 1955, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Robert and Bertha (Boisel) Chance. He graduated from Springfield North High School in 1974 and began work as an apprentice electrician soon after, eventually earning his Journeyman License. He worked as a Journeyman through the IBEW for many years before going to work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he worked as an electrician for over 32 years before retiring in 2020. Bob was an avid softball player throughout his young adult life and enjoyed traveling all over playing with his buddies, often 5-6 nights a week. He would be quick to tell you that "he was not a sore loser; he was just a much better winner". He was a loyal fan of his Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cincinnati Reds. He loved all types of auto racing, whether it was his annual pilgrimage to the Indianapolis 500 with his dad or one of his kids or spending a Saturday evening at Shadybowl with his buddy Mark. Bob was also a very active, long-time member of High Street Nazarene Church, which is where he met his loving wife Cindy while he was still in high school. His faith and his family were unquestionably his greatest treasures. Bob is preceded in death by his father Robert Chance Sr., his mother Bertha (Boisel) Chance, and his sister Ronda Alexander. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Cindy, who he loved and cherished more than anything else in life. He is also survived by his children Kimberly Chance, Robert (Tiffany) Chance III, Amanda (Michael) Glasmeier, and bonus daughter Shannon Venrick. Grandchildren Lauren, Robert IV (Trebor) and Graham Chance, Connor, Dirk, Baby B Glasmeier, Jacque (Dorian) McCleary, and Jaidyn Venrick. Great-granddaughter Adeladee McCleary. Sisters Cathy (George) McLin, Erma (Carl) White, Amby (Kyle) Ronemus. Father and Mother-in-Law Rev. Bill and Mary Lou Blain, and his best friend Mark Goheen. The Chance Family would like to say a special thank you to Bob's oncologist, Dr. Jyothi Challa, his hospice nurse, Kristen, and his sister, Cathy for all of their help throughout the past years and months. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 1st from 10-12 at High Street Nazarene Church (1625 E High St, Springfield, OH), with funeral service to follow at Noon with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. Burial will follow at McConkey Cemetery (4993 McConkey Rd, South Vienna, OH). Arrangements in care of Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the High Street Nazarene Youth Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com



