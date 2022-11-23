CHANCE, Gerald C.



"Jerry"



Of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on November 21, 2022, at the age of 92. Jerry was born September 24, 1930, in Maud, Ohio, to George and Elizabeth Chance. He was a veteran of the Korean conflict and the Vietnam War and retired from the U.S. Air Force as a TSgt with over 20 years of service. He was a life member of VFW Post 7696, West Chester, OH; a member of American Legion Post 0194, Mason, OH; and a member of the Air Force Sergeants Assoc. Jerry was a graduate of Union Twp. High School in West Chester, Ohio, and at the age of 47 received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Southwestern College of Business. After retiring from the Air Force, Jerry also retired from the following companies: Avco International Services Div. (Manager of Office Services), Sharonville, Ohio; Storage Technology Corp., Norwood Ohio; and the Lakota School District. Jerry loved bowling, fishing, and traveling in his earlier years. In his later years he loved traveling to Put-In-Bay, Ohio, where he had spent a lot of time over 65 years, starting in 1950 when he served as an Army/Air Force Recruiting Sgt. in Fremont, Ohio. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother Harold Lee, sister Ida (Homer) Williams, and first wife Juanita (Langdon) Chance who died of a heart attack in 1985 and second wife, Beverly (Miller) Chance who died November 2016 after a long battle with cancer. Jerry is the loving father of Mark (Sandy) Chance, Put-In-Bay, Ohio, Karen (Tom) Zawacki, Michigan City, Indiana, and Diana Chance, Middletown, Ohio. Brother of Ben Chance (Paula), Indianapolis, Indiana, Shirley Beles, West Chester, Ohio, Georgia (Herb) Gray, N. Lewisburg, Ohio, and Sue Kimberlin, Trenton, Ohio. Step-brother of George Cartmell, Monroe, Ohio, and Ester (Sid) Welcovitz, Boca Raton, Florida. Step-father of Vicki (John) Wilson, Liberty Twp., Ohio and Brian Miller (BryAnn), Calhoun, Georgia. He is also survived by 3 grandsons, 5 step-grandsons, 1 great-granddaughter, 2 great-grandsons, 1 great-step-grandson, and 1 great-step-granddaughter. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044 on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial and Military Honors will follow at West Chester Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Disabled Veterans or to Wounded Warriors.

