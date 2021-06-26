CHANCE, David P.
81, of Centerville died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after a short, but courageous battle. Services will be held at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg at 508 E.
LInden Ave., Miamisburg. Friends and family can visit Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Jay Shailer officiating. Burial will follow in Hillgrove Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.
Funeral Home Information
