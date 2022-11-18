CHAMBERS, Terence G.



Age 59, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416, Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

