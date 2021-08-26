CHAMBERS, Lloyd



"Allen"



Age 64 of Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born November 24, 1956, in Oneida, TN, the son of Lloyd and Geneva (Wright) Chambers. Allen retired from General Motors in Dayton



after 30 years. Allen is survived by his wife, Kathy (Napier) Chambers, a daughter, Jessica (Steven) Stine and grandson, Noah. He also leaves 2 sisters, Patricia Witt and Diana Bell. A Gathering to honor



Allen will take place Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 pm at the



Anderson Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Dr., Franklin. Contributions may be made to the Ohio State



Transplant Center. Wexnermedical.osu.edu/transplant. Fond



memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Chambers family.



