CHAMBERS, Barbara Jean



01/13/1936 - 01/02/2023



Of Kettering, passed away peacefully January 2, 2022, at the Oaks of West Kettering, following a short illness. She was born to Albert and Regina Kadel on January 13, 1936. Barbara graduated from Stivers HS in Dayton. She enjoyed expressing her creativity with floral design at Ray's Florist in Oakwood. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband George of 56 years. She is survived by son Mark and daughter-in-law Pamela; her "fur grand" Layla; brother Dick Kadel (Sharon) of Sarasota; sister Beverly (Don) Hill of Lithia, FL; 7 nieces and nephews; special friends Jane Evans, Ginny Bieser and Jackie Wright. Barbara enjoyed many years of golf and socializing with friends at Walnut Grove Country Club and proudly served as the first female President of the Board of Directors. George and Barbara enjoyed numerous vacations over the years with close friends, the "G8" Group. A sincere thanks to the people at Brookdale Kettering Senior Living where Barbara resided for the last several years and enjoyed many friendships and good times. Per Barbara's request, her remains have been donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at WSU. A memorial Mass Intention will take place at St Francis Parish, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Saturday, July 1 at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Youth On Course, a nonprofit organization helping support youth to be able to play golf. (YouthOnCourse.org).

